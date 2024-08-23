in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” Could Challenge For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Please Please Please” would become Sabrina’s third straight #1.

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please video screenshot | Island

Since the song’s highly impactful release, it has seemed all but certain that Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” would hit #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

That achievement could come as soon as this week.

After the first five days of the August 18-24 tracking period, the “Short n’ Sweet” single holds the #2 spot on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. Its massive momentum, however, suggests it could reach #1 before the chart goes final.

“Please Please Please” currently trails Shaboozey’s building #1 “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by 120 spins. But where Shaboozey’s song is down 2% from the same-time-last-week mark, “Please Please Please” is up by 13%.

If both songs close the week on these rough trajectories, “Please Please Please” will pull ahead by the close of tracking.

And even if it falls short this week, it would be a virtual lock to claim #1 on the next chart.

The official Mediabase pop radio chart goes to print on Sunday.

