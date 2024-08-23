in Music News

Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” Scores #2 Position, Cover Image On Spotify’s Pop Rising Playlist

The buzzy single has been gaining momentum since its release.

Addison Rae - Diet Pepsi video screenshot | Columbia

Addison Rae’s foray into the world of pop music has garnered ample critical acclaim and buzz, and the new single “Diet Pepsi” is keeping that moment alive.

The song has attracted considerable interest since its release, and its reach could grow notably in the coming days.

“Diet Pepsi” just received prime placement on Spotify’s Pop Rising playlist, ascending to #2 on the listing. Only Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” appears higher on the listing.

Addison, moreover, appears in the playlist’s cover image as of press time Friday morning.

With nearly 3.2 million saves, Pop Rising is one of the most important playlists on the Spotify platform. It has also proven adept at foretelling success, with acts like Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, and many more receiving placement prior to their recent chart smashes.

addison raediet pepsi

