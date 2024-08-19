Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

A previous rhythmic and urban radio #1, Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” this week secures the top spot on the Mediabase pop radio airplay listing.
Up one place from last week’s position, “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” narrowly bests Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” to claim #1.
“MILLION DOLLAR BABY” received 15,865 spins during the August 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 372. “A Bar Song” garnered 15,842 spins, trailing last week’s mark by 632 and driving the drop to #2.
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” (#3) and Hozier’s “Too Sweet” (#4) match last week’s positions; Carpenter’s follow-up “Please Please Please” concurrently enjoys a one-place rise to #5.
Comments
Loading…