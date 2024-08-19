in Music News

Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“MILLION DOLLAR BABY” reaches #1 at yet another radio format.

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby visualizer screenshot | YouTube

A previous rhythmic and urban radio #1, Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” this week secures the top spot on the Mediabase pop radio airplay listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” narrowly bests Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” to claim #1.

“MILLION DOLLAR BABY” received 15,865 spins during the August 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 372. “A Bar Song” garnered 15,842 spins, trailing last week’s mark by 632 and driving the drop to #2.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” (#3) and Hozier’s “Too Sweet” (#4) match last week’s positions; Carpenter’s follow-up “Please Please Please” concurrently enjoys a one-place rise to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

