Jenna Ortega Confirmed For August 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahead of the official release of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” star Jenna Ortega will make her return to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The actress will appear on the Wednesday, August 21 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature appearances by Jason Schwartzman and Melanie Hammock; Thomas Rhett will take the stage as the night’s musical guest.
Who else can you expect to see on “The Tonight Show?” A look at upcoming listings follows:
Wednesday, August 14: Guests include Kim Kardashian, Daveed Diggs, Charlie Vickers and comedian Jessica Keenan. Show #2008
Thursday, August 15: Guests include Halle Berry, Ben Schwartz and musical guest Ravyn Lenae. Show #2009
Friday, August 16: Guests include Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett and musical guest HARDY. (OAD 7/24/24)
Monday, August 19: Guests include Michael Keaton, Taylor Tomlinson and musical guest Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu. Show #2010
Tuesday, August 20: Guests include Adam Sandler, will.i.am, Liz Moore and comedian Julian McCullough. Show #2011
Wednesday, August 21: Guests include Jenna Ortega, Jason Schwartzman, Melanie Hamrick and musical guest Thomas Rhett. Show #2012
