Stray Kids’ “Chk Chk Boom” Debuts At #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

It ranks as the week’s top new entry.

As the video from an immensely popular global sensation — and one that features cameos from “Deadpool & Wolverine” stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at that — Stray Kids’ “Chk Chk Boom” was certain to post big early numbers on YouTube.

That is exactly what it did, amassing 22.1 million views during the July 19-25 tracking period. The count yields a #2 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

“Chk Chk Boom” meanwhile ranks as the week’s top new entry; only Karan Aujla’s reigning champion “Tauba Tauba” received more views this week.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Chk Chk Boom” generated 32.5 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That results in a #3 start on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

