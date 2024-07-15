Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Gracie Abrams Top 25, Katy Perry, Mark Amber Top 30

Madison Beer’s “Make You Mine” continues its upward journey at pop radio, officially earning a Top 15 spot on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Gracie Abrams’ “Risk” concurrently enters the Top 25, while Katy Perry’s “WOMAN’S WORLD” and Mark Ambor’s “Belong Together” go Top 30.

The Kid LAROI’s “GIRLS” also makes a big move this week, formally entering the chart’s Top 40.

— Played 5,630 times during the July 7-13 tracking period (+285), “Make You Mine” rises one spot to a new peak of #15.

Up two places, “Risk” earns #24 with 2,503 spins (+295).

Despite not launching until late on the fifth day of the tracking period, “WOMAN’S WORLD” earns #28 with 1,786 spins.

Credited with 1,732 plays (+320), “Belong Together” rises two levels to #30.

Below last week’s chart at #49, “GIRLS” joins this week’s listing at #39. The single posted a tracking period play count of 1,036 (+692).