Lexi Rivera Shows Off Her Blimp Trophy After Winning Favorite Female Creator At Kids’ Choice Awards

Historically a late winter/early spring event, the 2024 edition of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards took place on Saturday, July 13.
The ceremony highlighted the year’s most accomplished family-friendly entertainment and entertainers, with names like Jelly Roll, Heidi Klum, The Kid LAROI, Adam Sandler, and more joining the festivities.
One of the night’s noteworthy attendees was social media sensation Lexi Rivera, who won the Favorite Female Creator award.
Known for a style splash at events, Lexi lived up to that expectation in a stunning red dress at Saturday’s show. Following the event, Nickelodeon shared a photo of Lexi celebrating her KCA Blimp in the press area.
