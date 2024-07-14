in Music News

Bebe Rexha’s “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Bebe Rexha’s single rises to the top of the dance chart.

Bebe Rexha - Chase It video screenshot (Warner Music)

Bebe Rexha’s “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Credited with ~604 spins during the July 7-13 tracking period, “Chase It” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a substantial 124 plays.

LF System’s “Lift You Up,” last week’s #1 song, drops to #2 this week. David Guetta & OneRepublic’s enduring “I Don’t Wanna Wait” concurrently holds at #3.

Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” ticks up one spot to #4, and Seven Lions & Illenium’s “Not Even Love (featuring ASDIS)” drops one level to #5.

