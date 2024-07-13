in Music News

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The smash also rises to #1 on the Songs chart.

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us video screenshot | Interscope

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” unsurprisingly debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The new, buzzy video to the enduring smash received a whopping 40,912,056 views during the July 5-11 tracking period. No other release even received 26 million during the window.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Not Like Us” earned an impressive 60,473,860 total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That thrusts the song up five places to #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks to the success of “Not Like Us” and other components of his discography, Kendrick Lamar rises twenty-one places to #16 on the Global YouTube Artists chart.

kendrick lamarnot like us

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” Starts Quietly, Earning #58 On Global Spotify, #110 On US Chart

Lexi Rivera Shows Off Her Blimp Trophy After Winning Favorite Female Creator At Kids’ Choice Awards