Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” unsurprisingly debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The new, buzzy video to the enduring smash received a whopping 40,912,056 views during the July 5-11 tracking period. No other release even received 26 million during the window.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Not Like Us” earned an impressive 60,473,860 total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That thrusts the song up five places to #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks to the success of “Not Like Us” and other components of his discography, Kendrick Lamar rises twenty-one places to #16 on the Global YouTube Artists chart.