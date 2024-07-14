in Music News

Falling In Reverse & Jelly Roll’s “All My Life” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

“All My Life” secures #1 on this week’s chart.

Falling In Reverse & Jelly Roll - All My Life video screenshot | Epitaph

Falling In Reverse’s “All My Life (featuring Jelly Roll)” rises two spots to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

The collaboration received ~1,830 spins during the July 7-13 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 279.

Pearl Jam’s “Wreckage” concurrently falls from #1 to #2, while From Ashes To New’s “Barely Breathing (featuring Chrissy Costanza)” ticks up one place to #3. Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens’ “Crack Cocaine” concurrently drops two places to #4.

Sleep Theory’s “Fallout” again completes the Top 5, spending another week at the #5 position.

all my lifebilly morrisonChrissy costanzafalling in reversefrom ashes to newjelly rollozzy osbournepearl jamsleep theorySteve stevens

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Enjoys 5th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song, 3rd Week Atop Alternative Chart

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart