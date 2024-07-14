Falling In Reverse & Jelly Roll’s “All My Life” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

Falling In Reverse’s “All My Life (featuring Jelly Roll)” rises two spots to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

The collaboration received ~1,830 spins during the July 7-13 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 279.

Pearl Jam’s “Wreckage” concurrently falls from #1 to #2, while From Ashes To New’s “Barely Breathing (featuring Chrissy Costanza)” ticks up one place to #3. Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens’ “Crack Cocaine” concurrently drops two places to #4.

Sleep Theory’s “Fallout” again completes the Top 5, spending another week at the #5 position.