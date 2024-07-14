in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Espresso” continues to stay up at the top of the pop radio chart.

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso video screenshot | Island

Even with follow-up “Please Please Please” making big gains, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” secures a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song received another ~16,857 spins during the July 7-13 tracking period. Though the mark trails last week’s sum by 389, it keeps the Sabrina Carpenter song narrowly ahead of the pack.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” which received ~16,534 spins (-169), holds at #2.

Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” spends another week at #3, while Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” jumps two places to #4. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” concurrently rises two levels to #5.

espressohoziermorgan wallenpost malonesabrina carpentershaboozeyTommy richman

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Falling In Reverse & Jelly Roll’s “All My Life” Officially Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

Kamila Davies Stunned At LA Swim Week, As Berry Beachy Hosted Another Memorable Show