Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Even with follow-up “Please Please Please” making big gains, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” secures a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
The song received another ~16,857 spins during the July 7-13 tracking period. Though the mark trails last week’s sum by 389, it keeps the Sabrina Carpenter song narrowly ahead of the pack.
Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” which received ~16,534 spins (-169), holds at #2.
Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” spends another week at #3, while Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” jumps two places to #4. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” concurrently rises two levels to #5.
