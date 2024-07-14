Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Enjoys 5th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song, 3rd Week Atop Alternative Chart

Hozier’s hit “Too Sweet” adds to its hot adult contemporary radio and alternative radio reigns. The song secures a fifth consecutive week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart, while earning a third at #1 on the alternative listing.

— “Too Sweet” received ~6,226 Hot AC spins during the July 7-13 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 49 but staying well ahead of the competition.

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” holds at #2, as Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” remains in the #3 position. Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” (#4) and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” (#5) also keep their positions this week.

— The Hozier single meanwhile received ~2,818 spins at alternative (+66).

Pearl Jam’s “Wreckage” rises a spot to #2, as Green Day’s “Dilemma” drops one level to #3. Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” soars three spots to #4, and Djo’s “End Of Beginning” slides down one place to #5.