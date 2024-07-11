Livvy Dunne, Flau’jae Johnson Represent LSU On ESPYS Red Carpet (Awards Show Look)

Los Angeles, CA - July 11, 2024 - Dolby Theater: Olivia Dunne and Flau'jae Johnson on the red carpet for the 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
Both in attendance at Thursday’s ESPYS awards, LSU athletes Olivia “Livvy” Dunne and Flau’jae Johnson spent time together on the red carpet.
While making waves in their respective gold and black outfits, the two posed for photos together. They also caught up with ESPN broadcasters.
Livvy, a social media sensation, recently confirmed plans to return to LSU for her final year of gymnastics eligibility. Flau’jae, a rising star recording artist, is part of the successful LSU Tigers basketball team.
Photos of their red carpet moments follow; the Serena Williams-hosted ESPYS ceremony commenced at 8PM ET.
