Paige Bueckers Rocks Lavender Suit, Delivers Killer ESPYS Red Carpet Look

Los Angeles, CA - July 11, 2024 - Dolby Theater: Paige Bueckers on the red carpet for the 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
UConn basketball sensation (and presumed future WNBA star) Paige Bueckers will be a presenter at the 2024 ESPYS.
Ahead of Thursday’s ceremony, the athlete walked the official Dolby Theater red carpet.
Bueckers enjoyed a major style moment, rocking a striking lavender suit from KidSuper. Beyond showing off her style for red carpet observers and photographers, the immensely popular Bueckers also took time to chat with ESPN broadcasters ahead of Thursday’s show.
ABC is broadcasting the ceremony, which was to begin at 8PM ET (but may be pre-empted in many markets due to the President Biden address). Serena Williams is hosting.
