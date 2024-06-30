Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Wallows’ “Calling After Me” Officially Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

The Mediabase pop radio chart welcomes two new entries this week, as Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and Wallows’ “Calling After Me” both officially secure Top 40 positions on the listing.
Below last week’s chart at #41, “Not Like Us” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The Kendrick Lamar sensation received 1,101 spins during the June 23-29 tracking period, marking a gain of 217 from last week’s mark.
The recipient of 926 spins (marking a gain of 168), “Calling After Me” ascends three spots to make its official chart debut at #39.
