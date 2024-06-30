in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please,” Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; BEP, Coldplay Top 30

As her “Espresso” reaches #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, Sabrina Carpenter scores a new Top 25 hit with “Please Please Please.” Billie Eilish’s fellow global smash “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” also enters that region of the pop chart.

Black Eyed Peas & El Alfa’s “Tonight (featuring Becky G)” and Coldplay’s “feelslikeimfallinginlove” concurrently join the Top 30.

Played 3,852 times during the June 23-29 tracking period (+2,518), “Please Please Please” jumps thirteen spots to #21. The gain of 2,518 represents the pop format’s largest for the tracking period.

Up four spots, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” earns #23 with 3,144 spins (+1,192).

A two-place rise brings “Tonight” to #29; the “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” soundtrack offering received 1,752 spins (+270).

Credited with 1,606 spins (+391), “feelslikeimfallinginlove” rises five places to #30.

