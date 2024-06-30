Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe,” Eminem’s “Houdini” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande Top 20

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” and Eminem’s “Houdini” continue their climbs at pop radio, formally securing Top 15 positions on this week’s Mediabase chart for the format.

“Good Luck, Babe,” which received 5,526 spins during the June 23-29 tracking period, jumps three places to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,149.

Up one place, “Houdini” earns #15 with 5,456 spins (+750).

— As “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Houdini” crack the Top 15, Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” joins the Top 20. The single rises one spot to #20, courtesy of its 3,907 spins (+748).