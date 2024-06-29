in Music News

Camila Cabello & Drake’s “HOT UPTOWN” Receives Big Opening-Day Support At Pop, Rhythmic Radio

Radio showed its excitement for the new Camila-Drake collaboration.

Camila Cabello - HOT UPTOWN visualizer | Interscope

Beyond generating buzz among music fans, Camila Cabello’s “HOT UPTOWN (featuring Drake)” is attracting interest at radio. The collaboration, which is launching as the next official single from Camila’s “c,xoxo” album, received strong opening day looks at the pop and rhythmic formats.

Dozens of stations have already played the song at pop radio, with a whopping 13 providing 5 or more spins through Friday night. According to Mediabase, the biggest support has thus far come from Y100 Miami (7 spins through Friday), KJ103 Oklahoma City (6 spins), K92 Roanoke (6 spins), and Music Choice (6 spins).

On the rhythmic front, Hot Radio 104.7 Portland, Maine is leading the way with 8 early spins. Power 102.1 El Paso (7 spins), 96.1 The Beat Colorado Springs (7 spins), 99.3 The Buzz Atlantic City (7 spins), and 93.9 The Beat Honolulu (6 spins) also provided ample early support.

“HOT UPTOWN” officially impacts this week.

camila cabelloDrakehot uptown

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

LISA’s “Rockstar” Debuts In Top 10 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart