Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

The breakthrough hit secures a Top 10 ranking this week.

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby visualizer screenshot | YouTube

Tommy Richman’s breakthrough “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the buzzy sensation rises to #9 on the listing.

“MILLION DOLLAR BABY” received ~9,474 spins during the June 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,208 plays. The gain ranks as the week’s #4 increase, trailing only those posted by Eminem’s “Houdini,” Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” and Coldplay’s brand-new “feelslikeimfallinginlove.”

“MILLION DOLLAR BABY” is the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart.

