Avril Lavigne Scores 7x US Platinum Certification For “Girlfriend,” New Honors For “Complicated,” “What The Hell,” “Sk8er Boi”

Avril Lavigne receives new multi-platinum awards as her Greatest Hits album launches.

Avril Lavigne - Press Photo by Tyler Kenny, courtesy of Sony and Full Coverage

Coinciding with the release of her first-ever Greatest Hits album, pop-rock icon Avril Lavigne has scored new US multi-platinum awards for some of her signature hits.

Her “Girlfriend,” notably, has received a 7x platinum honor signifying 7 million in US units (downloads and streaming equivalents).

Avril also earned 4x platinum awards (4 million) for “Complicated” and “What The Hell,” along with a 3x platinum certification (3 million) for “Sk8er Boi.”

The tracks and more appear on the aforementioned Greatest Hits album, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

