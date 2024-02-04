in Music News, TV News

Gina Alice Arrives, Looks Incredible In Orange At Grammy Awards Ceremony

The pianist is in attendance for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Gina Alice arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Acclaimed pianist Gina Alice Redlinger recently arrived at the 66th Grammy Awards, and she made waves with a stunning red carpet arrival.

Wearing orange, Gina Alice looked beautiful on the red carpet. Her look undoubtedly stood out on the star-studded red carpet, which was open prior to the 8PM ET ceremony at Crypto.com Arena.

Trevor Noah hosts this year’s main show, which will crown key awards like Record, Song, and Album of the Year. CBS is handling broadcasting duties, and it shared a photo of Gina Alice’s red carpet arrival.

Gina Alice arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

gina alice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gracie Abrams Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet Ahead Of Grammy Awards Ceremony

Taylor Swift Wears Gorgeous Dress, Stuns With Leggy Look On Grammys Red Carpet