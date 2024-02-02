in TV News

Kylie Minogue Makes Interview Appearance On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Kylie Minogue appears for a chat on Friday’s episode.

Kylie Minogue on 2/2/24 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” closes its week with an appearance by Kylie Minogue.

The music icon appears for an interview on Friday’s episode. Cognizant of this weekend’s Grammy Awards, the conversation naturally finds Kylie reflecting on her last Grammy win — including the fact that she was late to the ceremony.

Kylie also talks about meeting and sharing lyrics with Prince, while also discussing her Las Vegas residency.

The episode will air Friday; check local listings for the start time in your market. First-look photos follow:

Kylie Minogue on 2/2/24 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

