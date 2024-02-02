Kylie Minogue Makes Interview Appearance On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Kylie Minogue on 2/2/24 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” closes its week with an appearance by Kylie Minogue.
The music icon appears for an interview on Friday’s episode. Cognizant of this weekend’s Grammy Awards, the conversation naturally finds Kylie reflecting on her last Grammy win — including the fact that she was late to the ceremony.
Kylie also talks about meeting and sharing lyrics with Prince, while also discussing her Las Vegas residency.
The episode will air Friday; check local listings for the start time in your market. First-look photos follow:
