Lola Tung Makes Interview Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1478 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lola Tung during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 31, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
As she embarks on a run in the Broadway hit “Hadestown,” Lola Tung pays a visit to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
The actress, who rose to stardom on “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” joins Seth for an interview on Wednesday night’s episode.
The episode also features a chat with award-winning actor Bryan Cranston.
Filmed prior to airing, the actual broadcast of the episode will begin at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of that formal broadcast moment, NBC shared a collection of photos from Tung’s “Late Night” visit:
