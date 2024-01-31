in TV News

Lola Tung Makes Interview Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The actress will support her upcoming “Hadestown” run.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1478 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lola Tung during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 31, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

As she embarks on a run in the Broadway hit “Hadestown,” Lola Tung pays a visit to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The actress, who rose to stardom on “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” joins Seth for an interview on Wednesday night’s episode.

The episode also features a chat with award-winning actor Bryan Cranston.

Filmed prior to airing, the actual broadcast of the episode will begin at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of that formal broadcast moment, NBC shared a collection of photos from Tung’s “Late Night” visit:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1478 — Pictured: Actress Lola Tung during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 31, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1478 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lola Tung during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 31, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1478 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lola Tung during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 31, 2024 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

late nightlola tungnbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dakota Johnson Scheduled For February 7 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Episode

Demi Moore Visits “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)