Lola Tung Makes Interview Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

As she embarks on a run in the Broadway hit “Hadestown,” Lola Tung pays a visit to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The actress, who rose to stardom on “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” joins Seth for an interview on Wednesday night’s episode.

The episode also features a chat with award-winning actor Bryan Cranston.

Filmed prior to airing, the actual broadcast of the episode will begin at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of that formal broadcast moment, NBC shared a collection of photos from Tung’s “Late Night” visit: