Justin Timberlake, Molly Ringwald, Flo Milli Booked For January 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms next Thursday’s “Fallon” lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0953 -- Pictured: (l-r) Justin Timberlake and host Jimmy Fallon during 'Phone to Face Interview' on November 1, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Justin Timberlake has booked his next visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The entertainment superstar will appear as the lead guest on the Thursday, January 25 edition of “Fallon.” Following the visit from Timberlake, host Jimmy Fallon will welcome Molly Ringwald for an interview.

Later, Flo Milli will take the stage for a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Thursday, January 18: Guests include Jacob Elordi, Ariana DeBose and musical guest BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Chlöe. Show #1905

Friday, January 19: Guests include Natasha Lyonne, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and comedian Dusty Slay. Show #1906

Monday, January 22: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Chloë Sevigny and musical guest Gaby Moreno ft. Oscar Isaac. Show #1907

Tuesday, January 23: Guests include Kevin James, Sarah Sherman and musical guest Eladio Carrión. Show #1908

Wednesday, January 24: Guests include Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh and Dustin Ybarra. Show #1909

Thursday, January 25: Guests include Justin Timberlake, Molly Ringwald and musical guest Flo Milli. Show #1910

