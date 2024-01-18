in TV News

Jacob Elordi, Ariana DeBose, BJ The Chicago Kid & Chloe, Green Day Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

Thursday’s “Tonight Show” features a stacked lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1905 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ariana DeBose during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 18, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Ahead of this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig, Jacob Elordi pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actor, who is quickly attaining superstar status, appears as the lead guest on Thursday’s stacked episode.

Jimmy additionally chats with the Oscar-winning Ariana DeBose, while also appearing in a pre-produced subway busking segment with Green Day. Later, the show welcomes BJ The Chicago Kid and Chlöe for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.

