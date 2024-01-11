AleXa Makes Appearance On January 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I043 -- Pictured: (l-r) AleXa, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
In late 2022, AleXa represented Oklahoma with the song “Wonderland” in NBC’s inaugural “American Song Contest” competition. Kelly Clarkson hosted and executive produced the show.
Next week, AleXa visits Clarkson’s daytime talk series “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
AleXa joins Kelly for an interview on the episode; listings say she also takes the stage for a performance.
Along with AleXa, the January 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show” will feature Michael Buble, Harry Bird, and a Kellyoke rendition of “Chains.”
A first look at AleXa’s appearance follows.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I043 — Pictured: AleXa — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I043 — Pictured: (l-r) AleXa, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I043 — Pictured: (l-r) AleXa, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I043 — Pictured: AleXa — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
alexa the kelly clarkson show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…