AleXa Makes Appearance On January 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

In late 2022, AleXa represented Oklahoma with the song “Wonderland” in NBC’s inaugural “American Song Contest” competition. Kelly Clarkson hosted and executive produced the show.

Next week, AleXa visits Clarkson’s daytime talk series “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

AleXa joins Kelly for an interview on the episode; listings say she also takes the stage for a performance.

Along with AleXa, the January 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show” will feature Michael Buble, Harry Bird, and a Kellyoke rendition of “Chains.”

A first look at AleXa’s appearance follows.