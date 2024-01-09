Dua Lipa Makes In-Studio Appearance On January 9 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

After appearing for an installment of the “Day Drinking” last month, Dua Lipa heads into Studio 8G for a more traditional appearance on Tuesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Fresh off an appearance at the Golden Globes, the music sensation appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s episode. She and Seth also join tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy for a segment.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Late Night” additionally features a chat with Christopher Miller and Phil Lord.

The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: