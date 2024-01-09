Kaley Cuoco Supported “Role Play” With Interview On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (Special Look)

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Ð ÒJimmy Kimmel Live!Ó airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, January 8 included Kaley Cuoco (ÒRole PlayÓ), Jake Johnson (ÒSelf RelianceÓ), and musical guest Annie Bosko. (Disney/Randy Holmes)
KALEY CUOCO, JIMMY KIMMEL
The host’s response to Aaron Rodgers commanded ample attention, but it was not the only noteworthy component of Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The episode also featured a compelling lineup, with Kaley Cuoco and Jake Johnson appearing for interviews and Annie Bosko delivering a performance.
Cuoco’s interview touched on numerous topics, including her experiences flying and filming while pregnant, her partner Tom Pelphrey’s lack of “Big Bang Theory” familiarity, and her new film “Role Play.”
Following Monday’s broadcast, ABC shared a video of Cuoco’s interview. The network also issued photos from the episode’s taping; both forms of media follow.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…