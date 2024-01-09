in TV News

Kaley Cuoco Supported “Role Play” With Interview On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (Special Look)

The actress chatted about numerous topics Monday.

KALEY CUOCO, JIMMY KIMMEL

The host’s response to Aaron Rodgers commanded ample attention, but it was not the only noteworthy component of Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The episode also featured a compelling lineup, with Kaley Cuoco and Jake Johnson appearing for interviews and Annie Bosko delivering a performance.

Cuoco’s interview touched on numerous topics, including her experiences flying and filming while pregnant, her partner Tom Pelphrey’s lack of “Big Bang Theory” familiarity, and her new film “Role Play.”

Following Monday’s broadcast, ABC shared a video of Cuoco’s interview. The network also issued photos from the episode’s taping; both forms of media follow.

