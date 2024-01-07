Selena Gomez Connects With Jennifer Aniston, Florence Pugh, John Krasinski At Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes ceremony brings together many of the biggest names in entertainment, which provides ample opportunity for memorable photos.

Thus far, several of those photos feature Selena Gomez.

The singer and actress was captured interacting with Jennifer Aniston, Florence Pugh, John Krasinski, and her “Only Murders In The Building” co-star Martin Short during the event. All seem to be having an amazing time at the celebratory event, which is taking place at the Beverly Hilton.

Issued by CBS, photos from the Selena Gomez interactions follow.