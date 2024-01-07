in TV News

Selena Gomez Connects With Jennifer Aniston, Florence Pugh, John Krasinski At Golden Globe Awards

A look at Selena Gomez taking in this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Golden Globes ceremony brings together many of the biggest names in entertainment, which provides ample opportunity for memorable photos.

Thus far, several of those photos feature Selena Gomez.

The singer and actress was captured interacting with Jennifer Aniston, Florence Pugh, John Krasinski, and her “Only Murders In The Building” co-star Martin Short during the event. All seem to be having an amazing time at the celebratory event, which is taking place at the Beverly Hilton.

Issued by CBS, photos from the Selena Gomez interactions follow.

Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Selena Gomez, John Krasinski, Martin Short and Emily Blunt at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Selena Gomez and Martin Short at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsflorence pughgolden globesjennifer anistonjohn krasinskimartin shortSelena Gomez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rachel Brosnahan Rocks Red Dress, Wows On Red Carpet At 2024 Golden Globe Awards (Special Look)

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift Look Stunning During Golden Globe Awards Interaction