Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift Look Stunning During Golden Globe Awards Interaction

The moment many fans were waiting to see.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Todd Williamson/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Upon learning that both Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift would be in attendance at the Golden Globes, many fans were eagerly anticipating photos capturing interactions between the two.

That moment has officially arrived, as a new photo from CBS features the two women posing together and enjoying their time at the show.

Both look characteristically stunning, with Gomez rocking a red dress and Swift wowing in green.

Hosted by Jo Koy, the ongoing Golden Globes commenced at the Beverly Hilton at 8PM ET. The Selena-Taylor photo follows.

