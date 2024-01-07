Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift Look Stunning During Golden Globe Awards Interaction

Upon learning that both Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift would be in attendance at the Golden Globes, many fans were eagerly anticipating photos capturing interactions between the two.

That moment has officially arrived, as a new photo from CBS features the two women posing together and enjoying their time at the show.

Both look characteristically stunning, with Gomez rocking a red dress and Swift wowing in green.

Hosted by Jo Koy, the ongoing Golden Globes commenced at the Beverly Hilton at 8PM ET. The Selena-Taylor photo follows.