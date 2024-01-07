Rachel Brosnahan Rocks Red Dress, Wows On Red Carpet At 2024 Golden Globe Awards (Special Look)

A past winner and current nominee for her work in Prime Video’s acclaimed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Rachel Brosnahan is one of many entertainment notables in attendance at the Golden Globe Awards.

In a rather unsurprising development, Brosnahan looked greaton the red carpet.

The actress rocked a stunning, slit red dress prior to the show, making waves in a sea of many other high-profile, famously glamorous attendees.

Jo Koy is hosting the show, which kicked off at 8PM ET on CBS. A photo of Rachel Brosnahan’s time on the red carpet follows.