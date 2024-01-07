in TV News

Rachel Brosnahan Rocks Red Dress, Wows On Red Carpet At 2024 Golden Globe Awards (Special Look)

The star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” looked incredible.

Rachel Brosnahan arrives on the red carpet at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A past winner and current nominee for her work in Prime Video’s acclaimed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Rachel Brosnahan is one of many entertainment notables in attendance at the Golden Globe Awards.

In a rather unsurprising development, Brosnahan looked greaton the red carpet.

The actress rocked a stunning, slit red dress prior to the show, making waves in a sea of many other high-profile, famously glamorous attendees.

Jo Koy is hosting the show, which kicked off at 8PM ET on CBS. A photo of Rachel Brosnahan’s time on the red carpet follows.

cbsgolden globesrachel brosnahan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

