Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Officially Joins Top 10 At Pop Radio, Tyla’s “Water” Goes Top 15

“Lovin On Me” and “Water” reach new highs on the pop radio chart.

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me video screenshot | Atlantic

Making good on the projection, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” officially secures a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 9,865 times during the December 17-23 tracking period, “Lovin On Me” jumps four places to a new high of #4. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by 1,013 plays.

— As “Lovin On Me” secures a Top 10 position, Tyla’s “Water” moves into the Top 15. The rhythmic and urban radio chart-topper, which received 7,462 spins during the tracking period (+727), rises two places to #14 on this week’s pop listing.

