Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Officially Joins Top 10 At Pop Radio, Tyla’s “Water” Goes Top 15

Making good on the projection, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” officially secures a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 9,865 times during the December 17-23 tracking period, “Lovin On Me” jumps four places to a new high of #4. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by 1,013 plays.
— As “Lovin On Me” secures a Top 10 position, Tyla’s “Water” moves into the Top 15. The rhythmic and urban radio chart-topper, which received 7,462 spins during the tracking period (+727), rises two places to #14 on this week’s pop listing.
