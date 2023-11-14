in TV News

Gracie Abrams Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Grammy nominee takes the stage on “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Gracie Abrams during Tuesday’s November 14, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

On the heels of receiving her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, Gracie Abrams takes the stage for a high-profile late-night performance.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter performs on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The gig marks the completion of a late-night trifecta for Abrams, who previously performed on episodes of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Colbert” also features a chat with Rachel Maddow. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, with the Abrams performance likely to begin at 12:25AM. First-look photos follow:

