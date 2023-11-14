Gracie Abrams Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

On the heels of receiving her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, Gracie Abrams takes the stage for a high-profile late-night performance.
The acclaimed singer-songwriter performs on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The gig marks the completion of a late-night trifecta for Abrams, who previously performed on episodes of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Colbert” also features a chat with Rachel Maddow. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, with the Abrams performance likely to begin at 12:25AM. First-look photos follow:
