in TV News

Mariah Carey Makes Eagerly Anticipated “Jennifer Hudson Show” Appearance (Early Look)

Mariah appears on Wednesday’s episode.

Mariah on 11/15/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

Two vocal powerhouses and holiday lovers join forces for an eagerly anticipated Wednesday daytime television discussion.

Indeed, “The Queen Of Christmas” Mariah Carey appears on Wednesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Carey and Hudson bond over their shared love of Christmas during the episode. Carey also shares an anecdote about her drivers license, as well as a story about a past performance with Aretha Franklin.

The episode will air during the day on Wednesday; local listings will provide the broadcast time in your market. For now, enjoy first-look photos from the broadcast.

Mariah on 11/15/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Mariah on 11/15/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

