Mariah Carey Makes Eagerly Anticipated “Jennifer Hudson Show” Appearance (Early Look)

Two vocal powerhouses and holiday lovers join forces for an eagerly anticipated Wednesday daytime television discussion.
Indeed, “The Queen Of Christmas” Mariah Carey appears on Wednesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Carey and Hudson bond over their shared love of Christmas during the episode. Carey also shares an anecdote about her drivers license, as well as a story about a past performance with Aretha Franklin.
The episode will air during the day on Wednesday; local listings will provide the broadcast time in your market. For now, enjoy first-look photos from the broadcast.
