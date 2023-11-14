Sophia “Sophadophaa” Begg Throws It Back To Fiji, Hypes New Brand In Gorgeous Instagram Pictures

TikTok and Instagram star Sophia “Sophadophaa” Begg is debuting her All For Mimi brand this Friday, November 17. In support of the first drop, which will focus on summer essentials like swimwear, the model-influencer has been highlighting pieces in numerous social posts.

Most recently, she turned the attention to the Sadie one-piece. After posting a short video in the outfit on the All For Mimi account, Sophia followed up with a Tuesday gallery post on her main Instagram feed.

The post, which is a throwback to her time in Fiji, finds Sophia showcasing the ability to style the piece as a swimsuit or a bodysuit for a more casual beach-side look. She looks characteristically beautiful in each shot.

Check out the official All For Mimi account for more details; embeds of the new gallery post and video follow.