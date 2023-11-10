Grammy Nominations: SZA Leads Pack; Victoria Monet Has Massive Day; Boygenius, Taylor, Olivia, Miley, Jon Also Fare Well

In some ways, the 66th Grammy nominations align with expectations. After the critical and commercial success of her album “SOS,” SZA leads the way with 9 total nods at this year’s show. Other critical/commercial favorites like Boygenius (6 nominations, plus an additional solo nod for Phoebe Bridgers), Jack Anotonoff (6), Taylor Swift (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6), Miley Cyrus (6), and Billie Eilish (6) also received plenty of love — including pivotal general field nominations.

There were, however, some surprises. Despite enjoying chart success and a heaping of critical acclaim, Victoria Monét was generally absent from many so-called expert “predictions.” She made those doubters look foolish, earning 7 nominations — including Best New Artist and Song of the Year looks.

Despite his massive showing (including an Album of the Year win) two years ago, Jon Batiste was also generally absent from prediction pieces. Like Monét, he received seven nods this year, including honors in Album, Song, and Record of the Year.

Engineer and mixer Serban Ghenea also received 7 nominations this year.

Key nominations follow:

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Vocal Album

chemistry – Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran

Midnights – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

“Miracle” – Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million” – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush” – Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) – Fred again..

Kx5 – Kx5

Quest For Fire – Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This Is Why – Paramore

In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

the record – boygenius

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World” – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

“Attention” – Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U” – Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life” – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

“Low” – SZA

Best Rap Song

“Attention” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World” [from Barbie the Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

“Just Wanna Rock” – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex” – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano – Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Rustin’ in the Rain – Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions – Rodney Crowell

You’re the One – Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner – Allison Russell

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez – Lila Downs

Motherflower – Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS – Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano” – ASAKE & Olamide

“City Boys” – Burna Boy

“UNAVAILABLE” – Davido Featuring Musa Keys

“Rush” – Ayra Starr

“Water” – Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)

Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans – John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson, composer