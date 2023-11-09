in TV News

Kelsea Ballerini Rocked Stunning Pink Dress, Looked Amazing On CMA Awards Red Carpet

Ballerini was a performer and nominee at Wednesday’s show.

THE 57TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - ÒThe 57th Annual CMA Awards,Ó Country MusicÕs Biggest Nightª, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Scott Kirkland) KELSEA BALLERINI

Prior to taking the stage for her performance at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, country superstar Kelsea Ballerini wowed on the red carpet.

Rocking a leggy pink dress, the “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” artist looked breathtaking as she posed for solo shots — as well as pictures with her actor boyfriend Chase Stokes.

Ballerini, a nominee for key awards like Album and Female Vocalist of the Year, would later take the stage to perform “Leave Me Again.”

On the heels of the event, ABC shared photos from Ballerini’s time on the red carpet.

KELSEA BALLERINI
KELSEA BALLERINI
KELSEA BALLERINI
KELSEA BALLERINI
KELSEA BALLERINI
KELSEA BALLERINI
CHASE STOKES, KELSEA BALLERINI
CHASE STOKES, KELSEA BALLERINI
CHASE STOKES, KELSEA BALLERINI
CHASE STOKES, KELSEA BALLERINI

