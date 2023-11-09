Kelsea Ballerini Rocked Stunning Pink Dress, Looked Amazing On CMA Awards Red Carpet

Prior to taking the stage for her performance at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, country superstar Kelsea Ballerini wowed on the red carpet.

Rocking a leggy pink dress, the “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” artist looked breathtaking as she posed for solo shots — as well as pictures with her actor boyfriend Chase Stokes.

Ballerini, a nominee for key awards like Album and Female Vocalist of the Year, would later take the stage to perform “Leave Me Again.”

On the heels of the event, ABC shared photos from Ballerini’s time on the red carpet.