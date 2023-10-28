Maddie Ziegler Wins Breaking Big Award, Joins Panel At SCAD Savannah Film Festival (Special Look)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 27: Maddie Ziegler attends Entertainment Weekly's Breaking Big Panel and Awards during the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Lucas Theatre for the Arts on October 27, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. (Panel Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD Savannah Film Festival | Red Carpet Photos by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD Savannah Film Festival)
Over the past week, numerous entertainers have entered the spotlight at the 26th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival.
On Friday, that list grew to include Maddie Ziegler.
The actress and dancer joined Patrick Gomez, Chloe Coleman, Aria Mia Loberti, Taylor Zakhar Perez in receiving the Breaking Big Award presented by Entertainment Weekly.
In addition to collecting a trophy for the achievement, the aforementioned five recipients participated in a panel at the event. Following the event, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival team shared photos from the Breaking Big celebration (courtesy of Scenario PR):
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Maddie Ziegler attends Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big Panel and Awards during the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Lucas Theatre for the Arts on October 27, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD Savannah Film Festival)
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Maddie Ziegler attends Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big Panel and Awards during the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Lucas Theatre for the Arts on October 27, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD Savannah Film Festival)
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Maddie Ziegler, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Aria Mia Loberti and Chloe Coleman attend Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big Panel and Awards during the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Lucas Theatre for the Arts on October 27, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD Savannah Film Festival)
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Patrick Gomez, Chloe Coleman, Aria Mia Loberti, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maddie Ziegler attend Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big Panel and Awards during the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD Savannah Film Festival)
