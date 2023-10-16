Updated “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Schedule; Sam Heughan Now Set For October 18, Charli D’Amelio Appearing On 10/19

In a recent press release, NBC confirmed that Bad Bunny, Sam Heughan, and Victoria Monet would be appearing on the October 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The network has since issued revised listings.

Heughan is now set to appear on the October 18 broadcast, joining a lineup that also features Ronnie Wood and musical guest David Kushner. The vacant slot on October 19 passes over to Charli D’Amelio, who will join the aforementioned Bad Bunny and Victoria Monet on that night’s episode.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, October 16: Guests include Uma Thurman, Lil Rel Howery and musical guest Feist. Show #1854

Tuesday, October 17: Guests include Issa Rae, Paris Hilton and comedian Jared Freid. Show #1855

Wednesday, October 18: Guests include Ronnie Wood, Sam Heughan and musical guest David Kushner. Show #1856

Thursday, October 19: Guests include Bad Bunny, Charli D’Amelio, and musical guest Victoria Monét. Show #1857

Friday, October 20: Guests include Keith Richards, Canelo Álvarez and musical guest 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Present ColleGrove II. Show #1858

Monday, October 23: Guests include Jacob Elordi, Julius Randle and comedian Leslie Liao. Show #1859