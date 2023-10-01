Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Earns 8th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 5th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

Summer is officially over, but Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” continues to rule mainstream radio. The smash extends its reigns atop the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary charts, scoring an eighth week atop the former and fifth week at #1 on the latter.

— “Cruel Summer” received ~16,414 pop spins during the September 24-30 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 168.

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” rises one place to #2 on the pop chart, while SZA’s “Snooze” ascends one level to #3. Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” drops two places to #4, and Doechii’s “What It Is” ascends one level to #5.

— The Taylor Swift smash meanwhile garnered ~5,464 tracking week spins at the pop format (-3).

“Dance The Night” holds at #2, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises a spot to #3. Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” drops a level to #4, and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” stays at #5.