Madison Beer Reaches #3 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart, Debuts On Artist 100

The chart achievements coincide with the release of her album “Silence Between Songs.”

Madison Beer - September 2023 Instagram selfie (via @madisonbeer)

As her “Silence Between Songs” debuts on key Billboard album charts, Madison Beer reaches a new high on the Billboard Emerging Artists listing. She meanwhile makes her first career appearance on the publication’s Artist 100.

Specifically, Beer re-enters the Emerging Artists breakdown at #3, while concurrently arriving at #74 on the Artist 100.

Both charts rank artists based on song and album activity. The Emerging Artists chart focuses on acts that have yet to reach certain criteria on Billboard album and song charts, while the Artist 100 accounts for all artists.

Her sophomore full-length album, the aforementioned “Silence Between Songs” starts at #86 on the Billboard 200, which accounts for units from album sales, track sales, and track streams. The album fared particularly well on the traditional album sales front, earning #16 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

