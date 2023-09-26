Tate McRae Scores Career Highs On Billboard’s Global Charts With “Greedy”

Signposted by its superb Spotify performance and growing radio airplay, Tate McRae’s “greedy” makes a big splash on this week’s Billboard song charts.

Notably, the song arrives at #10 on the Billboard Global Excluding US listing and #11 on the US-inclusive Global 200. Both represent new high marks for the artist, surpassing the peaks previously held by her hit “you broke me first.” That song went as high as #15 on the former and #16 on the latter.

“greedy” meanwhile earns impressive debut positions on the Billboard US and Canadian Hot 100 charts. “greedy” starts at #33 on the former, following the #17-peaking “you broke me first” as her second Top 40 hit in the US. The song meanwhile grabs #10 in her home of Canada, following “you broke me first” (#8 peak) and “she’s all i wanna be” (#10 peak) as her third Top 10.