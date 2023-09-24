Gunna’s “Fukumean” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Spends 3rd Week Atop Urban Chart

Gunna’s hit single “fukumean” claims the #1 position on two major Mediabase radio charts this week. The song rises one spot to #1 on the rhythmic listing, while celebrating a 3rd week atop the urban chart.

— “fukumean” received ~6,287 rhythmic spins during the September 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 918.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” rises one spot to #2, as Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” climbs a spot to #3 on the rhythmic chart. Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” drops three places to #4, and Tyga, YG & Blxst’s “West Coast Weekend” ascends three positions to #5.

— “fukumean” meanwhile garnered ~6,291 tracking week spins at urban (-464).

SZA’s “Snooze” stays at #2 on the urban chart, and Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” rises one level to #3. Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” slides one place to #4, and Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” climbs a spot to #5.