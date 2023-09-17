“Dientes,” “Another One Of Me,” “Feather,” “Get Him Back,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Several songs make moves below the Mediabase pop radio chart, securing Top 50 positions for the September 10-16 tracking period.

Credited with 470 spins during the tracking period, J Balvin, Usher & DJ Khaled’s brand new “Dientes” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song.

Diddy & French Montana’s “Another One Of Me (featuring The Weeknd & 21 Savage),” another brand new release, scores #45 with 234 spins.

The recipient of 229 spins (+215), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” soars 81 places to #46.

Up twenty-six spots, Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” earns #47 on the strength of its 225 spins (+172).

Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)” ascends one spot to #50 with 150 spins (+19).