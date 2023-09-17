Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” Officially Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio

Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” earns a Top 40 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s listing at #43, “Last Time I Saw You” makes this week’s Top 40 at #32. The new Nicki Minaj single received 1,172 spins during the September 10-16 tracking period, marking a gain of 633 from last week’s mark.

— Due to some mid-week Mediabase revisions, there are two other unusual scenarios at the base of this week’s Top 40.

Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” technically debuted on last week’s chart, although it was moved to #41 due to the revision. It rises to #37 this week, thus solidifying its status as a Top 40 hit.

MAX’s “STRINGS (featuring JVKE & Bazzi)” was initially reported at #41 last week, but the revision lists it as last week’s #40 song. It holds at #40 this week, also leaving no doubt that it is officially charting at pop radio.