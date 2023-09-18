Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Returns To #1 As Every “GUTS” Song Appears In Top 40

The artist behind this week’s #1 album also claims the #1 song.
Indeed, Olivia Rodrigo rules the Billboard Hot 100 with “vampire,” the lead single from her Billboard 200 chart-topping album “GUTS.”
Up eight places from last week’s position, “vampire” earns a second week at #1. It first ruled #1 upon debuting as a single this past July.
Along with “vampire,” the other songs from “GUTS” also land in in the Top 40 on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100:
7) bad idea right? (+19)
11) get him back! (new)
13) all-american bitch (new)
16) the grudge (new)
19) making the bed (new)
20) logical (new)
23) lacy (new)
24) ballad of a homeschooled girl (new)
25) love is embarrassing (new)
30) pretty isn’t pretty (new)
39) teenage dream (new)
