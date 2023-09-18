in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Returns To #1 As Every “GUTS” Song Appears In Top 40

Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” claims ample real estate on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Olivia Rodrigo by Nick Walker | Press photo courtesy of Geffen/Interscope

The artist behind this week’s #1 album also claims the #1 song.

Indeed, Olivia Rodrigo rules the Billboard Hot 100 with “vampire,” the lead single from her Billboard 200 chart-topping album “GUTS.”

Up eight places from last week’s position, “vampire” earns a second week at #1. It first ruled #1 upon debuting as a single this past July.

Along with “vampire,” the other songs from “GUTS” also land in in the Top 40 on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100:

7) bad idea right? (+19)
11) get him back! (new)
13) all-american bitch (new)
16) the grudge (new)
19) making the bed (new)
20) logical (new)
23) lacy (new)
24) ballad of a homeschooled girl (new)
25) love is embarrassing (new)
30) pretty isn’t pretty (new)
39) teenage dream (new)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

