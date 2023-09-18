Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Returns To #1 As Every “GUTS” Song Appears In Top 40

The artist behind this week’s #1 album also claims the #1 song.

Indeed, Olivia Rodrigo rules the Billboard Hot 100 with “vampire,” the lead single from her Billboard 200 chart-topping album “GUTS.”

Up eight places from last week’s position, “vampire” earns a second week at #1. It first ruled #1 upon debuting as a single this past July.

Along with “vampire,” the other songs from “GUTS” also land in in the Top 40 on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100:

7) bad idea right? (+19)

11) get him back! (new)

13) all-american bitch (new)

16) the grudge (new)

19) making the bed (new)

20) logical (new)

23) lacy (new)

24) ballad of a homeschooled girl (new)

25) love is embarrassing (new)

30) pretty isn’t pretty (new)

39) teenage dream (new)