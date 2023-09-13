Chloe X Halle Bailey, Dove Cameron Connect At MTV Video Music Awards, Stun In Group Pictures

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was a decidedly social affair, with numerous entertainers connecting to show mutual respect – and pose for joint pictures.

Among those to connect at the show were Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, and Dove Cameron. The three women, who have success as both singers and actresses, also posed for some striking shots from inside the Prudential Center.

Signaled by the waves they had individually made for their VMAs styles, they look unsurprisingly great in the shots.

All three presented segments at Tuesday night’s ceremony. Dove and Chloe received nominations for their work, with the former winning the “Video For Good” award.

Photos from the VMAs follow, courtesy of MTV.