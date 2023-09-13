in TV News

Chloe X Halle Bailey, Dove Cameron Connect At MTV Video Music Awards, Stun In Group Pictures

The multi-threat entertainers wowed in pictures taken at the MTV Video Music Awards.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Halle Bailey, Dove Cameron, and Chloe Bailey attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was a decidedly social affair, with numerous entertainers connecting to show mutual respect – and pose for joint pictures.

Among those to connect at the show were Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, and Dove Cameron. The three women, who have success as both singers and actresses, also posed for some striking shots from inside the Prudential Center.

Signaled by the waves they had individually made for their VMAs styles, they look unsurprisingly great in the shots.

All three presented segments at Tuesday night’s ceremony. Dove and Chloe received nominations for their work, with the former winning the “Video For Good” award.

Photos from the VMAs follow, courtesy of MTV.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Halle Bailey, Dove Cameron, and Chloe Bailey attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

