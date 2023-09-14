Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As her “Barbie World” marches toward the top of the chart, Nicki Minaj’s latest release is also capturing attention at pop radio.

Picked up by 28 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, the artist’s “Last Time I Saw You” ranks as the format’s most added song.

A new option for 26 stations, Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” earns second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

With 15 adds each, Vella’s “Happiness,” Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES,” and Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” tie for third.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” (11 adds, 6th-most), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” (8 adds, 7th-most, tie), Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” (8 adds, 7th-most, tie), Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” (7 adds, 9th-most), (G)I-DLE’s “I DO” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s “Popular” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).