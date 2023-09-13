Sabrina Carpenter Stunned With Leggy Red Carpet Look Prior To MTV VMAs Pre-Show Performance

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
Before delivering her highly anticipated pre-show performance, Sabrina Carpenter made waves on MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.
The “Nonsense” and “Feathers” singer wowed in a white gown that showcased her great legs. With effective glam spotlighting her beauty, the red carpet look proved significantly resonant Tuesday night.
Carpenter later appeared on the actual broadcast, introducing the Tomorrow x Together and Anitta performance.
In conjunction with its broadcast of the event, MTV shared photos from the red carpet. The Sabrina Carpenter shots follow.
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
mtv vmas sabrina carpenter
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…