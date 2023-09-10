Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Noah Kahan’s multi-format single “Dial Drunk” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~2,125 times during the September 3-9 tracking period, “Dial Drunk” rises one spot to the peak position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 199.
Bad Omens’ “Just Pretend,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.
Foo Fighters’ “Under You” rises three places to #3 on the chart, as Little Images’ “Out Of My Mind” dips one level to #4 despite a gain in airplay. Dirty Heads’ “Rescue Me” retains the #5 position.
